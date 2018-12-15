

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co (GM) on Friday said it has a plan for the majority of employees currently working at Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and Oshawa, Canada facilities that will be without product allocation beyond 2019. The news comes as GM files layoff notices with federal regulators.



GM said it has 2,700 job openings at U.S. manufacturing plants in several states, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas. It will also be providing training and tuition assistance for affected employees.



The company noted that about 1,100 General Motors employees have already volunteered to transfer from plants where the automaker is cutting jobs to other GM factories, while 1,200 are eligible to retire.



The automaker said 2,800 hourly active U.S. workers at four American plants that will end production next year are eligible for new jobs at other plants.



GM said salaried workers who are losing their jobs are receiving out-placement services including job search assistance, career counseling, resume writing and interview skills.



'Strong U.S. and Canadian economies enable us to provide these opportunities now as we position General Motors for long-term success,' GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. 'Our focus remains on providing interested employees options to transition including job opportunities at other GM plants. We remain committed to working with local government officials, our unions and each individual to find appropriate opportunities for them.'



In November, The U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut electric-vehicle and other subsidies that have benefited General Motors Co. (GM), escalating tensions with the Detroit auto maker a day after it released plans to close three assembly plants by the end of 2019, including Detroit-Hamtramck, Lordstown in Ohio and Oshawa in Ontario. The closure was expected to reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent, about 5,600 jobs, i.e. roughly 1,500 in Hamtramck; 1,600 in Lordstown; and about 2,500 in Oshawa.



