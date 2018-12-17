Riga, Latvia, 2018-12-17 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 07.12.2018 Subscription period KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN - 20.12.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2018 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.12.2018 Public offering SAB1LPS1 Šiauliu bankas VLN - 17.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2018 Financial forecast GRG1L Grigeo VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.12.2018 Government securities LVGA00502 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG auction 3A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2018 Coupon payment date LHVB07252 LHV Group TLN 4A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2018 Interim report, 3 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2018 Extraordinary General K2LT K2 LT VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2018 Coupon payment date SABB00602 Šiauliu bankas VLN 0A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.