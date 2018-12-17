INGENICO GROUP: Communication related to the strategic options review

Press Release Paris, 17th December 2018













Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the The company intends to focus on enhancing its performance and the preparation of a new mid-term plan.

Therefore, the ad-hoc committee of the Board will terminate its process review.

Ingenico will release its mid-term strategic plan before its 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The precise timing will be provided at a later stage.

Upcoming events 2018 full year results: 26th February 2019

