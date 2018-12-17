sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,56 Euro		-0,06
-0,10 %
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,40
57,25
08:53
56,30
57,00
08:53
17.12.2018 | 08:17
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

INGENICO GROUP: Communication related to the strategic options review

Press Release
Paris, 17th December 2018






Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the The company intends to focus on enhancing its performance and the preparation of a new mid-term plan.

Therefore, the ad-hoc committee of the Board will terminate its process review.

Ingenico will release its mid-term strategic plan before its 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The precise timing will be provided at a later stage.

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations &
Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 92 98		Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
kevin.woringer@ingenico.com (mailto:kevin.woringer@ingenico.com)
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 85 09



Communication
Stéphane Grand
Media Communication
stephane.grand@ingenico.com
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 91 95

Upcoming events

2018 full year results: 26th February 2019

PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2229232/875690.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)