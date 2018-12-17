Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 17-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 December 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a further property purchase. The Company has acquired a 14,926 sq ft Volkswagen car dealership, situated prominently on Belton Road, the prime dealership, trade and retail warehouse location in Loughborough, one mile from the town centre and three miles from junction 23 of the M1. Car dealerships in the vicinity include Peugeot, Toyota, Nissan, Inchcape Mercedes-Benz, Vauxhall and Kia. The property is let to Lister Group Limited on a lease expiring on 30 November 2038, subject to a break in 2028, with a current passing rent of GBP160,000 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield1 of 6.37%. The lease benefits from rent reviews linked to RPI, subject to a cap of 3.0% per annum rental growth. The agreed purchase price of GBP2.36 million was funded from the Company's existing debt resources, resulting in net gearing2 increasing to 25.7% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "This opportunity in Loughborough's prime motor trade pitch, let to a strong tenant, on a long-term lease, including RPI linked rent increases, provides income security and a strong reversionary yield. We believe the property's prime location and low passing rent will provide the long-term opportunity that meets the investment criteria of Custodian REIT." 1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus estimated purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6902 EQS News ID: 758609 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=758609&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=758609&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

