

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Monday reported that its Group results to the end of November 2018 have remained in line with management's expectations.



In its trading update ahead of announcing its 2018 Full Year Results on February 28, the company noted that its results were underpinned by broad-based stability within its operations. As expected and previously noted, some market softness has been observed within those businesses focused on the US onshore as public holidays and the exhaustion of clients' budgets have marginally impacted daily sales run-rates.



Hunting Titan has continued to deliver record results in 2018 due to US onshore completion activity, coupled with increased market acceptance of the company's proprietary technologies, which has led to a strong year-on-year increase in revenue and operating profit. The fourth-quarter operating profits are likely to record a marginal decline compared to the previous two quarters.



The US segment has also reported an improved performance during 2018. Hunting Electronics reported a further growth in sales during the quarter on the back of downhole tool replacement programmes for key clients, supported by continued production of firing switches on behalf of Hunting Titan.



The Premium Connections, Dearborn, Specialty Supply, Trenchless and Drilling Tools businesses also report an improving financial performance as the region's core markets maintain stability, despite the recent oil price decline.



The company said its Canada, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific segments, report a similar performance in the fourth quarter compared to third quarter, with cost containment initiatives continuing to narrow losses.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company noted that given the current volatile market environment, management anticipate these market conditions will impact short term budgetary decision making by customers with possible deferrals of work.



The management enter 2019 with a cautious outlook, but believe that Hunting is in a robust position to manage these challenging market conditions.



