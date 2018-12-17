Technavio's global dental cleansing tablet market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

The increasing access to distribution channels will be one of the major trends in the global dental cleansing tablet marketduring 2019-2023. The leading brands are focusing on delivering improved sales experience with the growth of e-commerce. The investments in devising account management and supply chain management strategies and enhanced product assortments are increasing. The players are launching informative and interactive websites for better customer reach, which help in promoting products and provide expert advice for their use.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global dental cleansing tablet market is the growing demand for removable partial dentures:

Global dental cleansing tablet market: Growing demand for removable partial dentures

The rising demand for removable partial dentures is driving the market for dental cleansing tablets. The removable partial dentures generally consist of replacement teeth attached to pink-colored plastic bases. Inserting and removing the partial denture is easy for the customers. The primary reasons for tooth loss include gum diseases (gingivitis or periodontitis) and dental caries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences, "Periodontitis is a chronic bacterial infection affecting the gums and bone that support the teeth. Periodontitis destroys the gum tissue and bone, loosens the teeth, and leads to the requirement for extraction. Smoking, heart disease, and diabetes are also associated with tooth loss. Tooth loss is high among people whose age is over 60 years."

Global dental cleansing tablet market: Segmentation analysis

This global dental cleansing tablet market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (denture cleansing tablet and toothpaste tablet) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the denture cleansing tablet segment held the largest dental cleansing tablet market share in 2018, contributing to more than 86% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

