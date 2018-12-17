Hindustan Zinc Limited and Normet Have Signed a Comprehensive Four-year Service Contract

UDAIPUR, India , Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Normet and Hindustan Zinc Ltd have on11.12.2018 signed a comprehensive four-year Cost Per Hour (CPH) service contract covering all Normet equipment in Hindustan Zinc Ltd's mines in Rajasthan, India.

The value of the contract will approximately 60 MEUR over the 4 years' time. Operational and service improvements are part of the contract: Normet SmartCare service management system enables efficient service management and development of service operations to next level. Additionally, Normet has built a new Service Center in Jaipur to ensure customer service close to customer. Development of new innovative services and training both Hindustan Zinc and Normet staff is also included.

"Signing this contract shows the strong partnership between Hindustan Zinc and Normet. Together we have transformed our co-operation to next level - with strong business alignment. We are proud to be part of the development of Hindustan Zinc's underground mining for even better safety, efficiency and productivity," says Robin Lindahl CEO and President of Normet Group.

"Normet has shown good performance and commitment to develop together with us world class underground mining operations. The contract will not only improve the performance and utilisation of the Hindustan Zinc operations, but it will also enable driving safety to the next level. Normet and Hindustan Zinc will have a great and exciting future further developing and raising the bar for mining in India," say Sunil Duggal, CEO Hindustan Zinc.

