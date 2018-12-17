sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,168 Euro		+0,005
+0,16 %
WKN: A2DRU4 ISIN: CH0258739751 Ticker-Symbol: 4BR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG3,168+0,16 %