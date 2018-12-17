Objectway Mentioned in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Banking Platforms

MILAN, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Objectway has been included as a Representative Vendor for its eXtend solution

Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Banking Platforms[1] references Objectway among 29 representative platforms for its eXtend solution.

This is not the first time Objectway is mentioned by Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company: Objectway has been cited in three research documents, such as Banker's Guide to Wealth Management Front-Office Systems[2], the Banker's Guide to Mid- and Back-Office Systems[3], and Best Practices for WM CIOs Leverage Fintechs for Competitive Advantage[4].

"While we consider this mention as a testament to the quality of our work and the effectiveness of our solutions, we are actively pursuing our growth path for us and our clients' productivity. We constantly strive to improve our processes and our products, to better serve our clients and deserve the continued attention from Gartner for many years to come," said Luigi Marciano, Objectway CEO.

This Market Guide provides Gartner's initial coverage of the market and focuses on the market definition, rationale for the market and market dynamics. The document allows CIOs to get a view of the digital banking platforms market, gives them food for thought on digital transformation in relation to their own organisation, and examines the representative platform alternatives.

Objectway is a leading provider of financial software and digital solutions to the worldwide financial services industry, with clients in 15 countries. Objectway has more than 500 employees supporting approximately 100,000 investment professionals to manage more than one trillion euros in wealth.

