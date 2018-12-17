Today on December 17, Demeter Finance S.à.r.l published a press release with information about a public offer, to the shareholders in DDM Holding AG ("DDM Holding "). The current rules of First North Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in DDM Holding (DDM, ISIN code CH0246292343, order book ID 102079), will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.