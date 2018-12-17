The global dermatology lasers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global dermatology lasers market is the growing awareness about cosmetic procedures among users. The individuals are becoming more conscious about beauty and cosmetic procedures. Such procedures are gaining importance among individuals who want to restore or improve their natural beauty. The growing research in the field of cosmetology and awareness about advanced cosmetic procedures such as dermabrasion to remove surgical scars and acne scars have led to the growth of the market.

This global dermatology lasers marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing number of applications of dermatology lasers as one of the key trends in the global dermatology lasers market:

Global dermatology lasers market: Increasing number of applications of dermatology lasers

The dermatology lasers have many applications such as hair removal, tattoo removal, and skin resurfacing. The growing number of applications of dermatology lasers has encouraged manufacturers to develop new laser equipment for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. The laser equipment with low power is also used for wound healing.

"The dermatology lasers are being used for aesthetic treatments such as the removal of benign pigmented lesions, treatment of acne and scars, hair removal, tattoo removal, and skin resurfacing. Many new applications of dermatology lasers have been emerging in the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment services.

Global dermatology lasers market: Segmentation analysis

This dermatology lasers market analysis report segments the market by end-user (dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The dermatology clinics segment held the largest dermatology lasers market share in 2018, accounting for about 51% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with around 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

