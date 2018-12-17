

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday as investors picked up beaten-down shares after two weeks of losses, driven by concerns over trade and growth outlook.



The U.S Federal Reserve's key policy meeting is scheduled for the next two days, with many expecting an increase in the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent.



The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will hold their monetary policy meetings on Thursday.



Brexit developments also remained in focus after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May attacked one of her predecessors - accusing Tony Blair of 'undermining' the Brexit talks by calling for another referendum.



She reportedly called his comments an 'insult to the office he once held' and said MPs could not 'abdicate responsibility' to deliver Brexit by holding a new poll.



Chinese shares ended slightly higher as investors awaited cues from the closely watched annual Central Economic Work Conference later this week.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 0.16 percent to close at 2,597.97 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished little changed with a negative bias at 26,087.98.



Japanese shares ended notably higher despite lingering concerns over global growth. The Nikkei average rose 132.05 points or 0.62 percent to 21,506.88 after tumbling 2 percent on Friday as China reported a set of weak data. The broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent higher at 1,594.20.



Electronic makers and technology stocks led the surge, with Advantest Corp, TDK Corp and Tokyo Electron all rising around 2 percent.



Utility Tokyo Electric Power jumped 3 percent and Chubu Electric Power added 1.9 percent. Discount children's wear operator Nishimatsuya Chain slumped 8.6 percent after slashing its annual profit forecast.



Australian markets posted strong gains as a mid-year update showed that the Budget would soon return to surplus for the first time in a decade, leaving room for tax cuts ahead of elections.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 56.30 points or 1 percent to finish at 5,658.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 54.10 points or 0.95 percent at 5,732.90.



Mining giant BHP rallied 3.5 percent as it announced a special dividend after selling its U.S. shale assets. Rival Rio Tinto advanced 2.2 percent after it completed the $500 million sale of its French aluminium smelter, freeing up cash the company said it would return to shareholders.



Mineral Resources soared as much as 10.6 percent after it announced an A $1.6 billion partnership with global lithium producer Albemarle Corporation.



Energy stocks closed mostly higher despite crude oil prices ending sharply lower on Friday. Austal jumped 3.8 percent after it won a contract to make another two combat vessels for the U.S. Navy.



Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac dropped between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent on concerns over the global growth outlook.



Seoul stocks closed slightly higher ahead of key central bank meetings, including the two-day U.S. Fed meeting ending on Wednesday. The benchmark Kospi inched up 1.71 points to end at 2,071.09.



New Zealand shares reversed early losses to finish higher. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 23.08 points or 0.26 percent at 8,745.59 after a survey showed the services sector in the country continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace.



Banks ended mostly lower after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand proposed raising banks' regulatory capital requirements.



U.S. stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday as disappointing industrial output and retail sales data from China sparked fresh fears that the global economy is slowing.



The Dow tumbled 2 percent, and the S&P 500 dropped 1.9 percent to close at their lowest levels in seven and eight months, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 2.3 percent.



