

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation slowed in November, data from Danmarks Statistik showed on Monday.



Producer prices rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.1 percent increase in October, the statistical office said.



The producer price inflation has been slowing over the past three months from 7.1 percent in August, the agency added.



In the domestic market, prices rose 9.2 percent year-on-year and 1.2 percent from the previous month. The export prices rose 1.5 percent and import prices grew by 2.2 percent, annually.



Producer prices declined slightly by 0.1 percent month-on-month in November.



