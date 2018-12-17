

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Monday, as global growth worries lingered and the dollar weakened slightly ahead of key central bank meetings this week, with the Fed widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rates Wednesday by 25 basis points.



Traders were also digesting media reports suggesting that the Italian government has forged a deal with populist leaders to submit a revised budget proposal to the European Commission.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 10,862 in opening deals after losing around half a percent on Friday.



Online fashion retailer Zalando tumbled 15 percent after its British rival Asos cut its sales growth guidance.



Deutsche Wohnen shares eased half a percent. The company's supervisory board has unanimously resolved to extend the ongoing appointment of Michael Zahn as Chief Executive Officer for five years until 31 December 2023.



Deutsche Bank also fell slightly on reports that Qatar is considering increasing its stake in the German lender.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX