The Saudi developer is reportedly suffering fines of $700/MW/day for late delivery of a project at the Benban solar complex in Egypt as 180 MW of plants near completion.The fine accumulated by Saudi developer FAS Energy for late delivery of a PV project in Egypt had reached $5 million yesterday, according to a report in the Daily News Egypt newspaper. An article about the progress of projects at the Benban solar complex in Egypt - which was carried by the Zawya.com website - reported the fine is rising daily at a rate of $700 per megawatt per day for late delivery of the scheme, after FAS signed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...