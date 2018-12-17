

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as growth worries lingered and traders braced for the potential outcome of a no-deal Brexit.



Investors also looked ahead to monetary policy decisions from three major central banks this week after the ECB meeting last week.



The U.S Federal Reserve's key policy meeting is scheduled for the next two days, with many expecting an increase in the benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent.



The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will hold their monetary policy meetings on Thursday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points or 0.22 percent at 4,843 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent on Friday.



The dollar weakened slightly on fears of a possible U.S. government shutdown at midnight on Friday over security on the border with Mexico.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX