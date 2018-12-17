

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday, with retailers coming under selling pressure after Asos cut its sales growth outlook, citing weak consumer confidence, an unprecedented level of discounting and unusually mild weather.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May faces parliament today and it is expected that she will urge MPs not to 'break faith with the British people' by demanding a second referendum.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points or 0.22 percent at 6,830 in opening deals after closing half a percent lower on Friday.



Asos shares plummeted more than 41 percent after the retailer warned of lower profits this financial year. Next Plc and Marks & Spencer lost 3-4 percent.



Acacia Mining slumped 4.6 percent. The company said it has been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of corrupt activities in Tanzania, which are the subject of proceedings in Tanzania.



Mining giant BHP rallied 2.7 percent as it announced a special dividend after selling its U.S. shale assets.



