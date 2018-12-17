Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $42.99 Billion Connected Car Market

LONDON, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Connected Car Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts for In-Vehicle (IN-V) Telematics by Type of Connectivity (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered), by Service Provider (OEM, Aftermarket, Connectivity) Plus Analysis of Top Automotive OEMs & Other Technology Companies & Suppliers Providing Solutions for Communication, Safety & Security in the Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global connected car market. Visiongain assesses that the connected car market will reach $42.99bn in 2019.
How this report will benefit you
In this brand new report you find 163 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 235 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global connected cars market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
• Global connected cars market forecasts from 2019-2029 (Market Value $)
• Regional connected cars market forecasts from 2019-2029 (Market Value $)
• North America Forecast 2019-2029
• US Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029
• China Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Indonesia Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• India Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Central & South America Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Argentina Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• France Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Connected Car Forecast 2019-2029
• Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Forecast 2019-2029
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level connected cars markets from 2019-2029
• Connected Cars Submarket Forecasts By Type of Connectivity From 2019-2029 (Market Value $ And Unit Shipments)
• Embedded Solutions Forecast 2019-2029
• Integrated Solutions Forecast 2019-2029
• Tethered Solutions Forecast 2019-2029
• Connected Cars Submarket Forecasts By Service Provider From 2019-2029 (Market Value $)
• OEM Hardware Forecast 2019-2029
• Aftermarket Hardware Forecast 2019-2029
• Connectivity Hardware Forecast 2019-2029
Profiles of the leading 31 connected car vendors
• Airbiquity
• Apple Inc.
• AT&T
• Automatic Labs
• BMW AG
• Broadcom
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
• Daimler
• Ford
• General Motors (GM
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
• Hyundai Motor
• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)
• Octo Telematics
• OnStar
• Qualcomm
• Samsung
• Sierra Wireless Inc.
• Tech Mahindra
• Telefonica
• Tesla Motors
• TomTom
• Toyota
• Verizon Telematics
• Vinli
• Visteon Corporation
• Volkswagen Group (VW)
• Volvo Car Corporation
• WirelessCar
• Zendrive
• Zubie
