First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP SIGNS UP AND BEGINS ONBOARDING FOR 420WIFI.COM PROXIMITY MARKETING WIFI DEVICES IN FIRST 3 LOCATIONS: BITCF UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC:BITCF) signed up its first 3 customers in California and is installing the contractually required marketing location-based WIFI devices in upcoming weeks.

420WiFi© is a location-based WiFi proximity marketing and analytics solution that provides data for dispensaries and doctors' offices on their client's data utilization. WiFi proximity marketing provides valuable information to dispensaries on purchasing trends of its customers. It collects information pertaining to their clients buying interests and frequency of shopping. 420WIFI.com delivers automated marketing campaigns allowing for businesses to better structure their marketing strategies.

The 420WiFi platform allows cannabis dispensaries to tap into free guest WiFi while helping businesses re-engage those customers in real time, using social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn). Dispensaries and doctors' offices can build targeted patient contact lists and access advanced analytics reports that provide insight into the frequency of visits and duration at the dispensary.

If businesses know when customers generally shop at the dispensaries, they can provide specific solution to bring them in for recurring purchases.

This allows for an increase in sales and visits from customers based on their past interests and visits. Email generation and distribution is an additional feature that brings patients back for continued purchases. Emails are sent to potential or frequent buyers informing them of new products, special deals and promotions. Repeat visits and recurring purchases are the goal of this technology.

The interpretation of data is what allows business owners to be able to plan out their next marketing function. The fact that millennials are 60% more likely to return to a business if they've been referred to by social media is a compelling statistic for dispensaries. This method of connecting with customers allows for the most opportunities to remind clients of their visit to the dispensary.

"We're excited to bring to market our newest product offering for local cannabis dispensaries. Our unique 420 WiFi hot spots help connect dispensaries with consumers through free public WiFi hotspots and is the most effective retention and loyalty program on the market," said Greg Rubin, BITCF's CEO.

Yelp announced last year it has paid $20 million to acquire the Wi-Fi proximity marketing company which offers a service that allows business to connect with their customers over a provided Wi-fi network. The move, Yelp explains, is aimed at expanding the types of business marketing services Yelp already offers beyond those that are focused on customer acquisition, to also include those that help businesses with customer retention and loyalty.

Customers who agree to use the free WiFi provide their email address, which then allows the business to build out a target customer contact lists. The businesses can also take advantage of analytics tools that provide additional insight into visits- tracking things like frequency, to identify their most loyal customers, and duration, among other factors.

"We are planning to install our WiFi equipment in 3 locations in this upcoming week," Greg Rubin stated.

Dispensary owners that are interested in our services are invited to signup on the website www.420WiFi.com or call toll free 1-833-420-WiFi

ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER UPDATES

The loyalty aspect of our newest business opens the doors to utilizing our various loyalty coins that we have launched, including $WEED (COIN:WEED).

Today we have also generated for a related party client, $HEMP (COIN:HEMP) from which we earned 100,000,000 HEMP coins that replaces our clients similarly named, mineable coin. We intend to assist our client in adopting this coinage for additional loyalty programs. As property ID 689 this new coin or "token" utilizes the same technology as Tether (COIN:USDT) the world's second most actively traded cryptocurrency. See: https://omniexplorer.info/asset/689

The company will soon begin offering services to public and private companies to generate crypto shares to replace their archaic systems of certificated and book entry ownership. This aspect of our new business will be similar to a printing company that provides printing of certificates to companies or providers of software to transfer agencies and is disruptive to both industries. As a second service, we intend to offer a platform that will allow owners of crypto shares to exchange their shares against other companies' crypto shares as well as many cryptocurrencies. Currently the Company's crypto shares (CRYPTO :BITCF) are tradeable against Tether as well as each and every crypto token existing on the OMNIDEX.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTCMARKETS: BITCF) (NASDAQOTH: BITCF) (CRYPTO: BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit www.firstbitcoin.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

SOURCE: First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530681/FIRST-BITCOIN-CAPITAL-CORP-SIGNS-UP-AND-BEGINS-ONBOARDING-FOR-420WIFICOM-PROXIMITY-MARKETING-WIFI-DEVICES-IN-FIRST-3-LOCATIONS-BITCF-UPDATES-SHAREHOLDERS