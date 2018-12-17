Citing a recent dip in solar tariffs, the central government has withdrawn a plan to install 12 GW of PV capacity - out of total 15 GW envisaged - via the state-owned NTPC Ltd.From pv magazine India The government had launched the state-specific bundling scheme for implementing 15 GW of grid-connected solar PV power plants under the National Solar Mission (NSM). The idea was that NTPC would install the projects over a five-year period, between 2014-15 and 2018-19, in three tranches. Of the 3 GW already auctioned - the entire capacity of Tranche I - 2.75 GW have been commissioned, while 0.25 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...