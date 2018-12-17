The European Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018

The announcement released on 14 December 2018 at 7:00 am incorrectly stated

that the net assets of the Company were £380,315,000 as at 31 October 2018;

this should have read 30 November 2018.



The corrected announcement is set out below.



THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.7 2 Sanofi Health Care France 4.1 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 4.0 4 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.7 5 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.3 6 Nokia Technology Finland 3.3 7 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.1 8 Getinge Health Care Sweden 3.1 9 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 3.1 10 ING Financials Netherlands 3.1 11 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.0 12 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.9 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.8 14 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.8 15 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.7 16 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.7 17 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.7 18 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.6 19 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.6 20 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 21 BBVA Financials Spain 2.5 22 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.5 23 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 24 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.4 25 Orange Telecommunications France 2.4 26 Sopra Steria Technology France 2.4 27 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.3 28 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.3 29 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.3 30 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.1 31 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.1 32 DNB Financials Norway 2.1 33 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.0 34 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.0 35 Leoni Industrials Germany 1.8 36 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.1 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.1 Total equity investments 98.8 Cash and other net assets 1.2 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018 % of Net Assets France 18.7 Germany 17.0 Netherlands 12.2 Switzerland 11.0 Spain 8.9 Sweden 5.7 Ireland 5.6 Italy 4.8 Finland 4.4 Norway 3.2 Denmark 2.9 Poland 2.4 Belgium 2.0 Cash and other net assets 1.2 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 19.6 Health Care 18.2 Industrials 16.7 Oil & Gas 10.0 Consumer Services 9.9 Technology 8.4 Consumer Goods 7.2 Telecommunications 6.1 Utilities 2.7 Cash and other net assets 1.2 100.0

As at 30 November 2018, the net assets of the Company were £380,315,000.

14 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP