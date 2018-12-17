sprite-preloader
17.12.2018
PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Correction: Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018

PR Newswire

London, December 17

The announcement released on 14 December 2018 at 7:00 am incorrectly stated
that the net assets of the Company were £380,315,000 as at 31 October 2018;
this should have read 30 November 2018.

The corrected announcement is set out below.


THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.7
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.1
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 4.0
4TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.7
5Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.3
6NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.3
7PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 3.1
8GetingeHealth CareSweden 3.1
9GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 3.1
10INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.1
11Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.0
12ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.9
13TotalOil & GasFrance 2.8
14ENIOil & GasItaly 2.8
15Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.7
16Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.7
17E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.7
18CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.6
19Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.6
20BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.6
21BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.5
22RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.5
23 SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.5
24Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.4
25OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.4
26Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 2.4
27IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.3
28AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.3
29BayerHealth CareGermany 2.3
30MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.1
31Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.1
32DNBFinancialsNorway 2.1
33OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.0
34MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.0
35LeoniIndustrialsGermany 1.8
36OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.1
37Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.1
Total equity investments98.8
Cash and other net assets1.2
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018% of Net Assets
France18.7
Germany17.0
Netherlands12.2
Switzerland11.0
Spain8.9
Sweden5.7
Ireland5.6
Italy4.8
Finland4.4
Norway3.2
Denmark2.9
Poland2.4
Belgium2.0
Cash and other net assets1.2
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2018% of Net Assets
Financials19.6
Health Care18.2
Industrials16.7
Oil & Gas10.0
Consumer Services9.9
Technology8.4
Consumer Goods7.2
Telecommunications6.1
Utilities2.7
Cash and other net assets1.2
100.0

As at 30 November 2018, the net assets of the Company were £380,315,000.

14 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire