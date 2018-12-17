Ontario, California (ots) - By implementing a global player from the high-tech industry at the Ontario, California location, Arvato SCM Solutions has further completed the high-performance network for this customer. With an area of over 550,000 square feet, the site in California is the third-largest Arvato logistics center in the US.



After Louisville in Kentucky and Venlo in the Netherlands, the facility in Ontario is the third distribution center that Arvato has implemented for this high-tech customer within only six months. Among the comprehensive logistics and fulfillment services that Arvato is taking on in Ontario are the national and international distribution to the customer's brick and mortar stores, to retailers and sales partners, as well as the management of the e-commerce business, including returns management, postponement, kitting and value-added services.



Equipped with 61 loading gates for incoming and outgoing goods, the distribution center enables up to 20,000 packages to be shipped per day. Some 300 employees work to ensure everything runs smoothly.



"We now operate a total of 1,600,000 square feet of warehouse space for our high-tech customer in this network. At all three sites we work with the same standards, processes, and interfaces, all of which run on the same IT setup," says Mitat Aydindag, Managing Director of Arvato SCM Solutions for North America and Brazil. "This has allowed us to make our mark in the important US market - something that is being seen in a very positive light."



With the opening of the site in Ontario, Arvato is also continuing its international growth course. "The new distribution center has enabled us to further increase our capacities, and we are now positioned to serve the US nationwide, from the east to the west coast, with the best lead-times for the end customer. The site in Ontario further consolidates our network of distribution centers at geographically favorable locations, and makes for a significant increase to our range and flexibility in logistics," says Mr. Aydindag.



