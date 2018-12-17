

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adults with stage III melanoma and lymph node involvement who have undergone complete resection. The approval allows marketing of KEYTRUDA in this new indication in all 28 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway. KEYTRUDA is also approved in Europe as a monotherapy for the treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults.



Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories, said: 'This approval, which is the first for KEYTRUDA in the adjuvant setting in the European Union, builds upon the foundation established by KEYTRUDA in the advanced and metastatic melanoma settings.'



