Systech Releases Expanded Cloud Platform to Secure Global Supply Chains

Integrated track-and-trace and product authentication solutions positioned to fight counterfeiting and diversion

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, a global leader in supply chain security and brand protection, today announced the latest release of its cloud-based traceability and authentication solutions, which ensure that products are authentic, safe and connected throughout the supply chain.

This expanded solution features the company's award-winning, non-additive e-Fingerprint technology-which turns any printed barcode into a unique, digital identifier-coupled with enhanced track-and-trace capabilities and compliance. New functionality available with this release includes:

Actionable operational intelligence for daily use and information sharing

Organization-wide analytics to meet technical and business objectives

e-Fingerprint support for a wider variety of product packaging sizes and substrates

Ability to deliver deeper QR code support

Automated data collection and consolidation for packaging and compliance

Ready-to-run cloud-based test environments focused on reducing deployment risks

Systech's covert and non-additive e-Fingerprint solution UniSecure along with its track-and-trace solution UniTrace, helps fight global counterfeiting and diversion problems across the supply chain without relying on adding anything new to the packaging process. This powerful combination, ensures products are authentic, safe and connected throughout the supply chain from point of manufacturing to the customer's hands.

"Ongoing upgrades to our product authentication and traceability platform supports our commitment to help customers secure their supply chains against the escalating global threats of product diversion and counterfeiting," says Ara Ohanian, CEO of Systech. "No other provider offers a comprehensive solution that seamlessly closes several supply-chain gaps to provide unparalleled defense for a brand's distribution channels."

Systech's new cloud platform release also features Systech360, a single point of view to manage and configure Systech solutions. Systech360 delivers insights across a company's Systech packaging, serialization, authentication, and traceability solutions. In addition to real-time information, the automated platform provides organization-wide analytics to help meet technical and business objectives.

About Systech:

Systech is the global technology leader in supply chain security and product authentication. For more than 30 years, we have put technology on the manufacturing line. Systech pioneered pharmaceutical serialization as well as innovations in line vision and inspection, overall packaging line management and track and trace. Today, Systech is revolutionizing brand protection across industries. Our software solutions ensure products are authentic, safe and connected from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

