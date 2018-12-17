On request of Footway Group AB, company registration number 556818-4047, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's class B shares to trading on Nasdaq First North with effect from December 20, 2018. Instrument: Class B Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FOOT B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of class B shares to be listed: 50,458,506 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011563295 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 165271 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.