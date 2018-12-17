Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to deliver 41 terminal tractors to SPT Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 DECEMBER 2018 AT 2 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract with SPT Services Sdn Bhd, for an order of 41 units of Kalmar TL2 Terminal Tractors. The order was booked into Cargotec's 2018 fourth quarter order intake and scheduled for delivery in December of 2018.

SPT Services Sdn Bhd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johor Port Berhad. The 41 units of TL2 terminal tractors will be delivered to the Solid Product Jetty (SPJ) located in Pengerang Johor, Malaysia. The semi-trailers will move containers within the SPJ and RAPID warehouses to support the transportation of petrochemical downstream products such as polymers mainly for the export market.

"As port operators, we have to stay vigilant towards upholding health, safety, security and environmental standards in the jetty's daily operations. Kalmar TL2 Terminal Tractors meet our technical requirements, with their platform proven to be safe and reliable under demanding working conditions. Furthermore, Kalmar in Malaysia has performed very well including its after sales services. This gives us assurance that we will get professional support for the machines by Kalmar's well-trained personnel. The overall solution offered provides us great value for the money," says Shahrull Allam Shah bin Abdul Halim, Director of SPT Services Sdn. Bhd and Chief Executive of Johor Port Berhad

"We are proud to continue supporting yet another long-term customer in achieving their business goals. We would like to thank SPT Services Sdn Bhd for choosing Kalmar. This order gives us affirmation that our product with its safety features is the preferred choice of many established ports, logistics companies and industries," says Teo Yew Boon, Vice President of Kalmar South and Southeast Asia.

The Kalmar TL2 Terminal Tractors are known for their versatility and high performance. Launched last year, Kalmar TL2, part of the Kalmar Essential Range of mobile equipment, is designed to offer customers in the Asia-Pacific region a value-based choice of the high quality, reliable equipment Kalmar is known for. It is built on a tested and proven platform. With the specially designed hydraulics system, a robust chassis, an easy lift cabin and industry leading service intervals, the terminal tractor is built to save time and money.

