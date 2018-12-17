Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 658.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 672.73p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 647.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 662.10p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 466.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 469.16p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 357.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 353.48p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 287.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 291.83p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1722.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1731.96p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1676.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1686.04p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 295.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 300.02p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 192.31p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 160.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue 160.41p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.77p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 14-December-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 132.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 132.80p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596