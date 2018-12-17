sprite-preloader
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 17

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue658.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue672.73p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue647.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue662.10p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue466.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue469.16p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue353.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue357.83p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue349.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue353.48p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue287.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue291.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1722.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue1731.96p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1676.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue1686.04p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue295.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue300.02p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue191.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.31p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue160.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue160.41p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.77p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 14-December-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue132.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue132.80p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

