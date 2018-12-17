Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 17
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|658.39p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|672.73p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|647.76p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|662.10p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|466.65p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|469.16p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|353.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|357.83p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|349.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|353.48p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|287.71p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|291.83p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1722.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1731.96p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1676.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1686.04p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|295.53p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|300.02p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|191.94p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.31p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|160.40p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|160.41p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.77p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-December-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|132.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|132.80p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---