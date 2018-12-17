Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---