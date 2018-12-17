Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Hardman & Co: 2018 in review: foundations laid for osteobiologics* TRX has a broad portfolio of regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics, dental and cardiac markets. It has two proprietary decellularisation technology platforms for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL) and bone (BioRinse). With organic growth being boosted by the acquisition of CellRight Technologies, 2017 was a dynamic year for TRX. As part of the integration, management embarked upon a revised commercial strategy to increase sales momentum and market penetration in 2018. Having already signed an agreement with Arthrex for the US, TRX has now entered a distribution agreement with Arthrex in Europe.

