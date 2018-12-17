

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The greenback dropped to 1.2647 against the pound and 0.9934 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.2571 and 0.9985, respectively.



Against the yen and the franc, the greenback fell to 113.25 and 1.1354, off its early highs of 113.52 and 1.1300, respectively.



If the greenback slides further, it may find support around 1.28 against the pound, 0.98 against the franc, 112.00 against the yen and 1.16 against the franc.



