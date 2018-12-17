U.K. renewable investment firm Octopus has signed another private PPA in Italy, this time with EGO Group for 63 MW of unsubsidized solar PV projects. Meanwhile, Canadian Solar Inc. has signed a 10-year PPA with TrailStone GmbH for the energy generated from a 17 MW project in Sicily.Renewing an existing two-year private power purchase agreement (PPA) for a further five years, Octopus will continue supplying Italian renewable energy trader EGO Group with the generated electricity from five operational, unsubsidized PV sites totaling 68 MW. "The renewal between Octopus and EGO will see electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...