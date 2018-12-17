NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 14 December 2018 were:

167.70c Capital only USD (cents)

133.52p Capital only Sterling (pence)

173.63c Including current year income USD (cents)

138.25p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 350,000 ordinary shares on 13th December 2018, the Company has 204,591,108 ordinary shares in issue.

C SHARES

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 14 December 2018 were:

126.05c Capital only USD (cents)

100.36p Capital only Sterling (pence)

126.10c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.40p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580 C Shares in issue.