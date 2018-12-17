

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) announced the U.S. FDA has approved Motegrity, a once-daily, oral treatment option for adults with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation. Motegrity is expected to launch in 2019 in the United States.



Motegrity is a selective serotonin-4 receptor agonist, which provides a different class of treatment for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation that works by enhancing colonic peristalsis to increase bowel motility.



Most common adverse reactions are headache, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal distension, dizziness, vomiting, flatulence and fatigue. Precautions include monitoring all patients treated with Motegrity for persistent worsening of depression or the emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



