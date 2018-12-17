The "European Intelligent Pumps and Controllers MarketDriving Smart Revolution, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study dives into the benefits of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology incorporated into pumps. Intelligent pumps started off with integrating Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and controllers to pumps in order to conserve energy, monitor the performance, control the speed, and measure a few parameters by adding sensors to the equipment.

However, its capability is quite limited. With increased customer demand to include advanced capabilities that could translate normal data into more meaningful action, intelligent pumps are in the process of evolving into smart pumps. With IIoT, advanced features as such predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, digital twin technology, artificial intelligence and Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) end users will be able to greatly benefit in the next decade.

The impact of smart pumps in end-user industries such water and wastewater, Oil and Gas (O&G), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building services, and food and beverage have been discussed. Perspectives from major participants have also been included in this study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Evolution of the Pumps Market-Business Model

Market Overview-Features of Intelligent Pumps and Controllers

Definition of Smart, Intelligent Pumps, Controllers and VFDs and Scope of the Study

Market Overview-Vertical Definitions

Market Overview-Geographic Scope

Market Overview-Product and Vertical Market Categories

Market Overview-Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview-Product Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Intelligent Pumps and Controllers Market

Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Case Studies

Case Study 1-Emotron's Controller in a Swedish Wastewater Plant

Case Study 2-Xylem's System in an Italian Wastewater Plant

Case Study 3-Armstrong's Pumping System in UK's BS Project

5. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the Pumps Market

Challenges Related to Adopting IIoT in the Pumps Market

Business Factors Driving Industry 4.0/IIoT Adoption

Most Important Benefits of IIoT and Changes Made by Companies to Align Themselves to IIoT

6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Intelligent Pumps and Controllers Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast Assumption

Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Protocols and Standardisation

Communication Protocols

Voice of Market Participants on Protocols and Applications of Smart Pumps in Various Industries

Factors Considered for Not Choosing a Protocol Standard

8. Regional Innovation Index

Innovation Index

Discussion

9. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Intelligent Pumps and Controllers Market

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Aftermarket Sales

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth-Future Trend

Evolution of the Digital Twin Technology

11. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

