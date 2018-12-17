The "European Intelligent Pumps and Controllers MarketDriving Smart Revolution, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study dives into the benefits of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology incorporated into pumps. Intelligent pumps started off with integrating Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) and controllers to pumps in order to conserve energy, monitor the performance, control the speed, and measure a few parameters by adding sensors to the equipment.
However, its capability is quite limited. With increased customer demand to include advanced capabilities that could translate normal data into more meaningful action, intelligent pumps are in the process of evolving into smart pumps. With IIoT, advanced features as such predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, digital twin technology, artificial intelligence and Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) end users will be able to greatly benefit in the next decade.
The impact of smart pumps in end-user industries such water and wastewater, Oil and Gas (O&G), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building services, and food and beverage have been discussed. Perspectives from major participants have also been included in this study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Evolution of the Pumps Market-Business Model
- Market Overview-Features of Intelligent Pumps and Controllers
- Definition of Smart, Intelligent Pumps, Controllers and VFDs and Scope of the Study
- Market Overview-Vertical Definitions
- Market Overview-Geographic Scope
- Market Overview-Product and Vertical Market Categories
- Market Overview-Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Overview-Product Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Intelligent Pumps and Controllers Market
- Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Case Studies
- Case Study 1-Emotron's Controller in a Swedish Wastewater Plant
- Case Study 2-Xylem's System in an Italian Wastewater Plant
- Case Study 3-Armstrong's Pumping System in UK's BS Project
5. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the Pumps Market
- Challenges Related to Adopting IIoT in the Pumps Market
- Business Factors Driving Industry 4.0/IIoT Adoption
- Most Important Benefits of IIoT and Changes Made by Companies to Align Themselves to IIoT
6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Intelligent Pumps and Controllers Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast Assumption
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Protocols and Standardisation
- Communication Protocols
- Voice of Market Participants on Protocols and Applications of Smart Pumps in Various Industries
- Factors Considered for Not Choosing a Protocol Standard
8. Regional Innovation Index
- Innovation Index
- Discussion
9. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Intelligent Pumps and Controllers Market
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Aftermarket Sales
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth-Future Trend
- Evolution of the Digital Twin Technology
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
