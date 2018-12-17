Protect Women Against Domestic Violence, Dahua Technology Donating Advanced Video Surveillance Systems to a Victim Center

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Dahua Technology donated its advanced video surveillance solutions to Faces of Hope Victims Center for it to create a safe space for victims and employees alike, protecting domestic violence sufferers.

Globally, almost one third of women who have been in a relationship report they have experienced some form of violence by their intimate partners. Globally, more activists and groups are organizing to combat domestic violence. Boise, Idaho-based victim center Faces of Hope is leading the way in reducing victimization of domestic abuse by offering a safety net of crisis-intervention services. Given the danger posed by abusers, it was critically necessary for the Center to upgrade its video surveillance system to ensure the security of staff and victims.

"Meeting with Dahua, it was clear that they were eager to help us in any way they could," said Darren Braden, Regional Sales Director, Dahua's All-star Dealer - Integrated Security Resources (ISR). "Upgrading the older cameras was a must for the victim center, Dahua's action of donating video surveillance equipment was a step towards making this upgrade a reality."

Dahua Technology upgraded Faces of Hope's security system with HD over Coax to minimize system disruption and bolster user interface as well as technologies such as 4MP IR 3.6mm Mini Dome and Mini Bullet Dahua cameras to enable superior clarity. Furthermore, Dahua bolstered the center's night surveillance with WDR enabled products to provide high-quality images and crystal-clear imagery around the clock. Most valuably, Dahua Technology ensured the safety of Faces of Hope Victim Center with around-the-clock surveillance and monitoring support, imbuing its technology with the company's care and dedication.

With end-to-end technical support to ISR, the installation went smoothly. Faces of Hope Victim Center staff have described the upgraded system as "much easier to use, has perfect picture quality, and makes us feel safer. Dahua's generosity is greatly appreciated, and the quality of their products is unmatched."

Moving forward, Dahua Technology will continue leveraging its leading technologies to not only ensuring the safety of women and domestic violence victims but contributing more to the local communities and social purposes. Dahua Technology will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality and Service" to realize its mission of "Enabling a safer society and smarter living".