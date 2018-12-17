The "United Kingdom Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the UK's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Key Developments

BT transfers 31,000 employees to Openreach Ltd;

BT and Huawei trial 3Tb/s channel over existing fibre;

Arctic cables to connect the UK to Japan;

Government to invest 1 billion of fibre infrastructure and 5G technologies launches 400 million investment aimed at connecting up to two million premises with a 1Gb/s FttP service by 2020;

Hyperoptic to deliver FttP to Brent borough;

Government publishes its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review;

USO to guarantee minimum 10Mb/s service by 2020;

O2 trials Li-Fi technology;

Openreach to commercialise Dark Fibre Access product;

CityFibre partners with Vodafone to extend fibre;

BT developing G.fast technology;

Hyperoptic to extend fibre broadband to two million people across 50 cities;

BT launches Fibre-on-Demand product, trials 10Gb/s service using XGPON technology;

Ofcom completes 2.3GHz and 3.4GHz spectrum auction;

Vodafone aiming to close 3G infrastructure by 2020, EE by 2022;

EE achieves 2.8Gb/s in pre-5G trials, plans to launch services in 16 cities in 2019;

MNOs extend Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE services;

New rates for MNP imposed;

Government increases funding for 5G test-beds;

4G auction in 2.6GHz and 800MHz bands delivers 2.34 billion;

Vodafone trials LTE-V2X technology;

Report update includes the regular's market updates to June 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

BT Group

Cable Wireless

COLT Telecom

Dixons Carphone Group

Everything Everywhere (BT/EE, incorporating the former T-Mobile UK and Orange UK)

H3

KCom

O2

Orange

Sky

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Media

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Topics Covered

1. Key Statistics

2. Telecommunications Market

3. Regulatory Environment

4. Fixed Network Operators

5. Telecommunications Infrastructure

6. Broadband Market

7. Digital Media

8. Mobile Communications

