

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) said Monday that James Perry, the company's current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has notified the company of his decision to transition from employment with the company to pursue other opportunities.



Perry will remain in the CFO role until Dallas, Texas-based Trinity has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The company plans to enter into a transition agreement with Perry consistent with the terms of Trinity's executive officers' Transition Compensation Plan.



In addition, Trinity Industries announced that Melendy Lovett will assume the role of Senior Vice President and CFO following the filing of the company's 2018 Form 10-K.



Lovett's current role with the company is Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, and she has oversight of the company's railcar leasing business. Lovett also led the company's recent spin-off of Arcosa, Inc. to Trinity's shareholders.



Prior to joining Trinity as an executive, Lovett was a member of Trinity's Board of Directors and had a 20-year career with Texas Instruments or TI, most recently as Senior Vice President and President of TI's education technology business. Prior to joining TI, Lovett was a senior manager with Coopers & Lybrand.



Upon Lovett's assumption of the CFO role, Relle Howard, the company's Vice President and Chief Information Officer will assume the role of Trinity's Chief Administrative Officer.



Howard joined the company in 2016. Prior to joining Trinity, he was Vice President of Information Technology at Flowserve Corporation.



Prior to that, Howard served as the Manufacturing Information Technology Director for Celanese Chemicals, held several operation and technology-related roles while employed at Alcatel, and served in the United States Army, 1st Cavalry Division at Ft. Hood, Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX