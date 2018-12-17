Alira Health adds data science capabilities through acquisition of Clinical Insights.

New statistical and artificial intelligence capabilities bolster Alira Health's suite of healthcare advisory services.

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international healthcare and life sciences advisory firm, announced that it has acquired Clinical Insights, a data science organization providing data analytics and predictive analysis to healthcare companies.

The acquisition will add a bedrock of rich data to each of Alira Health's practice areas, including innovation, regulatory, clinical, strategy, and transaction advisory services. The collective organization will now support its clients with a host of complementary, integrated services, including helping clients address the challenges in implementing new value-based care models in the U.S. and EU, as well as clinical trial cost and recruitment, reimbursement, health economics, market access, and the development of tailored data products.

"We have been actively looking for the right analytics platform to complement our organization and provide our practice areas with additional data tools to give clients deeper insights and recommendations backed by science," said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health. "We are thrilled to welcome Clinical Insights and their amazing team to Alira Health. The addition of their data analytics capabilities is key to supporting strategic, commercial, regulatory, clinical, and innovation decision making processes in new healthcare ecosystems. We are excited to add this new competence and deliver the best value to our clients."

"The Clinical Insights team is excited to join Alira Health," says Paolo Migliari, Chief Operations and Digital Information Officer of Clinical Insights. "This new partnership gives us the opportunity to apply our knowledge to a broader spectrum of service areas and support clients across their product and company lifecycles. We share Gabriele's commitment to Alira Health's fully integrated healthcare and life sciences services model and believe that with the addition of Clinical Insights, Alira Health will provide clients with profound insights and outstanding value through an even more powerful school of healthcare knowledge."

About Alira Health:

Alira Health enables healthcare transformation by helping healthcare and life science companies to innovate and create value throughout their product and business lifecycles. Alira Health's services encompass innovation, regulatory, clinical, strategic, and transaction advisory services, touching nearly every aspect of healthcare, including Pharmaceuticals, MedTech, Biotech, Healthcare Services and IT.

The company is dedicated to the healthcare sector and brings an integrated approach to the industry. Each engagement brings together industry experts, strategists, bankers, scientists, doctors and statisticians to collaborate on projects and provide analysis, recommendations, and strategy execution to projects.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based outside of Boston, USA. It has offices in San Francisco, USA; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; and Milan, Italy.

About Clinical Insights:

Clinical Insights Limited provides tools and business advisory services based on rich data analytics for pharmaceutical companies. Its solutions optimize performance using dynamic analytical techniques based on real-world and real-time market information; improves market insights and develop business solutions based on sophisticated analyses of big data available in real time; and improves business performance by embedding analytical techniques and real-time proprietary market information into the user's management systems.

The company's solution also provides real-time data and dynamic analytical techniques that enable clients to discover major product flows and enables users to smooth out volatility in product demand and reduce levels of supply to match in-market needs.

In addition, its solutions are used to refine messaging to capture more of the dynamic market more quickly and minimize loss of market share to new entrants; and gain deeper insights into how their products and their messaging change overall patient treatment patterns.

Clinical Insights was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Milano, Italy.

