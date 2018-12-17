Frost & Sullivan Applauds VMware for Global Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) Market Leadership

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today recognizes VMware with the 2018 Global Market Leadership Award for capturing the highest share of the SD-WAN market based on a recent analysis of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market by Frost & Sullivan. VMware acquired VeloCloud in 2017 for its strong cloud-delivered SD-WAN solution and service provider partner network, and it retained the VeloCloud brand while bringing it into the VMware networking and security portfolio. VMware now offers VeloCloud SD-WAN as 'VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud,' featuring a multi-tenant, multi-segmented architecture with a network of globally distributed cloud gateways including within service provider and cloud provider networks.

"VMware markets its solution through partnerships with global service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) for both DIY and managed service customer preferences. We believe VMware's ability to deliver its solutions via multiple sales channels is a great strength," said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director, Business Communication Services. "The company differentiates itself through its cloud-based solution that boasts a broad set of integrated capabilities, which include network overlay control, dynamic path selection, application performance monitoring, application access control, network and app visibility, and virtual private network (VPN) services."

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud currently presents enterprises with the choice to deploy SD-WAN using a physical customer premises equipment (CPE) appliance, a virtual edge, or in the cloud. Leading service provider partners such as AT&T and Telstra have already begun to incorporate VMware SD-WAN as a virtual network function (VNF) on their uCPE. Frost & Sullivan market analysis reveals that 54 percent of the businesses wish to buy SD-WAN as a fully managed offering as opposed to a DIY solution.

Already an established name prior to its acquisition by VMware, VeloCloud, now part of VMware, gained additional brand strength and resources needed to scale globally following the acquisition. Enterprises can now take advantage of the full benefits of SD-WAN, extending the network from the datacenter to the cloud to the edge. Also, the VeloCloud Business Unit now has access to the broad network of VMware global partners and existing and potential customers are able to incorporate SD-WAN into their IT infrastructure seamlessly.

"VMware's cloud-delivered architecture has been popular with Telecom service providers, which integrate VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud solutions with their own core networks to deliver better application performance, speed up deployment times, and reduce bandwidth costs for their customers," noted Honnachari. "VMware's breadth of partnerships with global service provider partners and enterprise customers uniquely position it to capture the opportunities created by the industry preference for managed SD-WAN."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who become brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

