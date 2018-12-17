Enertopia Corp: Enertopia Announces Project Drilling Update

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Enertopia Corporation (ENRT) on the OTCQB and (TOP) on the CSE (the "Company" or "Enertopia") is pleased to announce the first drill hole (TOP-04) was completed to a depth of 297 feet with the bottom of the hole still in the lower green claystone. The upper claystone was intersected at 42 feet and the reduced zone was intersected at 82 feet and the lower claystone intersected at 212 feet. Drill hole TOP 04 confirms the mineralized lithium claystone assemblage remains intact on the northern part of the company's property, as was intersected in hole DCH-09 by Cypress Development west of our claim boundary.

Drilling Update as of December 15

Drill hole TOP-02 has been drilled to a depth of 258 feet and drilling continues with the drill bit in reduced claystone. The upper claystone was intersected at 7 ft, but down-hole problems did not allow for the upper claystone to be properly cored until a depth of 22 feet. Reduced claystone was intersected at 96 feet.

Drill-hole TOP-02M (metallurgical test hole) has been drilled to a depth of 235 feet so far. TOP-02M intersected claystone at a depth of 7 feet, but downhole problems did not allow for the claystone to be properly cored until 20 feet. Reduced claystone was intersected at 86 feet and drilling continues in the reduced zone.

Drilling has not yet started on drill holes TOP-1 and TOP-3.

Sample prep is currently underway on drill hole TOP-04.

CEO Robert McAllister completed an onsite interview with Proactive Investors live at hole TOP-04 with link below.

A project drilling presentation will be available on the company's website after the drill holes are completed and logged.

"While we are not surprised that we are intersecting the three distinct lithium bearing claystone's on our project we are excited that the estimated thickness of the horizons has been what we have calculated internally thus far." Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister

The Qualified person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Enertopia is working to establish a lithium resource and at the same time working on extracting Lithium from its synthetic brine solutions by using industry leading proven technology.

Enertopia shares are quoted in Canada with symbol TOP and in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.250.765.6412

