Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (formerly ACME Resources Corp.) (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, following completion of the business combination with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc., the Corporation's Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the four-letter ticker symbol "DOSE" effective as of the opening of the market today.

RDT's CEO, Mark Upsdell, commented that, "The RDT team is excited to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange today. The RDT team is grateful to the former directors and officers of ACME Resources Corp. and to its shareholders for the genesis to what is a culmination of two years of efforts to create a world class bio-technology company. We would also like to express our gratitude to all those stakeholders and participants who have helped us reach this day, including but not limited to our industry partners, investors and advisors. We look forward to implementing our marketing and development strategy in order to realize the growth potential of this enterprise."

About the Corporation

A Game-Changing Delivery System.

The Corporation is a Canadian bio-technology company which, through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary enhanced drug delivery technologies designed to improve patient outcomes. The Corporation, through its subsidiary, owns a proprietary oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system, QuickStrip, which is capable of rapidly releasing into the blood stream a variety of pharmaceuticals, emulsified oils and over-the-counter medicines without being degraded or modified by first pass metabolism in the liver. The Corporation, through its subsidiaries, also provides product innovation, production and consultation to the pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing industry.

