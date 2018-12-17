

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced positive topline results from the Phase IIIb FOCUS study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of fremanezumab for the preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients who previously experienced inadequate responses to two to four classes of preventive treatments. In the study of 838 patients, including those who suffer from either chronic or episodic migraine, patients treated with fremanezumab experienced highly significant reduction in the monthly average number of migraine days versus placebo over the 12 week assessment period, for both monthly and quarterly dosing regimens. The patients treated with fremanezumab experienced significant improvement compared to placebo on all secondary endpoints for both quarterly and monthly dosing regimens.



Teva plans to submit the full results for medical meetings in 2019, as well as peer-reviewed publication.



