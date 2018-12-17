Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc.: Between Dandelions, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Enter into 'Joint Venture' with Hempleton Investment Group, Inc.

Between Dandelions, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Enter into "Joint Venture" with Hempleton Investment Group, Inc.

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Between Dandelions, Inc. (OTC PINK: HOPS) ("BD"), a Florida publicly traded, socially-driven, lifestyle and branding company, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the 'Letter") to form a "Joint Venture" with Wilmington, NC-based Hempleton Investment Group, Inc. ("HIG") a leading vertically integrated Hemp and hemp-derived CBD company. Under the terms of the Letter, the two companies will explore potential opportunities to drive innovation, growth, long-term business alignment, and shareholder value through sharing of resources in key strategic areas of a vertically-integrated model including, but not limited to, genetics, cultivation, supply-chain management, purchasing, marketing, distribution, and sales (retail and wholesale), e-commerce, and brick and mortar stores. The prospective partnership also gives "BD" access to "HIGs'" thought leadership, technical resources and 10+ years of experience in genetics, cultivation, sales, branding and bringing world-class consumer products, including but not limited to Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products, to market.

BD and HIG share several similarities that reinforce the strategic alignment and cultural fit between both companies, including distinctive and identifiable brands that are rooted in real local North Carolina heritage and a strong belief in the importance of supporting our country's veterans through philanthropic efforts. Hempleton's portfolio of subsidiary companies includes: The Hemp Farmacy, East Coast Genetics, New River Distilling Company, Integrated Hemp Solutions, The NC Hemp Farm Research and Innovation Campus, and their flagship hemp-dervied CBD lines, Carolina's Hope and Hope Hemp Extracts. All the companies under the Hempleton Investment Group, Inc umbrella are well known for their community involvement and commitment to transparency and quality. Similarly, Between Dandelions, Inc. will be contributing a portion of every sale to the "We Can So You Can" Foundation Veteran Services programs. Each donation will first further the long-term goals of the One Vet at a Time ("OVAAT") program currently active in Boone, NC. Additionally, there will be contributions to include but not limited to the "Back Packs for Life" non-profit located in New Jersey. For more information visit: www.ovaat.org and www.backpacksforlife.org

"This kind of partnership aligns perfectly with what we're building Between Dandelions, Inc to do: help bring lifestyle brands to market that give back to their communities coast to coast. As we look to the future, we're excited to broaden the alliance with real brands that are steeped in place and legacy and nurture their ability to serve today's increasing demand for the highest quality consumer hemp-derived CBD and Hemp products all up and down the east coast," said Sean Spiegelman, chief executive officer, Between Dandelions, Inc. "Justin and the entire team at Hempleton Investment Group, Inc. have already built an amazing company, known just as much for its leadership as they are for their innovation and forward thinking. We are thrilled to support their ongoing innovation and look forward to exploring opportunities to share resources, not to mention craft genuine consumer products that have a purpose to heal people while giving back to their communities where their products are sold."

Justin Hamilton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hempleton Investment Group - one of the largest hemp conglomerates in the Carolinas stated, "I can think of no better path forward for our company than to create a "Joint Venture" with a respected leader like Between Dandelions. We are eager to look at how Hempleton can leverage our technical expertise and extensive experience helping brands grow while maintaining our focus on local community, philanthropy and the environment. We're also looking forward to creating a collaboration of high-end hemp-derived CBD and hemp-based brands with Between Dandelions which will be distributed on the East Coast on a larger scale so more customers can enjoy our collaborative brands while giving back to their communities and its' veterans."

About Between Dandelions, Inc.

BD is a Florida publicly traded, social-purpose driven lifestyle and branding company which is currently developing a line of high-end proprietary Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products to be grown and processed in North Carolina by United States Military Veterans and extracted and tested in North Carolina as well. The company's Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products are expected to be distributed in North Carolina in the beginning of 2019 and expand up and down the east coast thereafter. BD's line of products will be aimed at supporting alternatives to opiates and focus on giving back to our country's veterans thru multiple programs like OVAAT and Backpacks for Life. BD will initially operate thru an e-commerce platform that will facilitate both retail and wholesale business as well as be a vertically integrated Hemp and hemp-derived CBD company. BD and its partners will perform cultivation, manufacturing, processing, testing, sales, marketing and distribution of Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products. The company will continue to investigate opportunities to work with other socially-minded businesses that are looking to bring their brands to market and give back to our country's veterans. For more info: www.ovaat.org and www.backsforlife.org

About Hempleton Investment Group, Inc.

Hempleton Investment Group, Inc. owns and operates six subsidiaries:

1. The Hemp Farmacy ("THF"), is the first CBD dispensary in the state of NC to provide legal access to hemp dietary supplements and hemp-based products both in-store and online. Since 2016, THF has expanded to eight store locations and counting with its' franchising package to be released in early 2019. THF carries an expansive line of US-produced and US- grown legal cannabis products. Products are researched, reviewed, and tested by THF's knowledgeable staff before being sold in addition to being tested by a third-party lab. THF offers hemp extracts in all forms-tinctures, topicals, edibles, flowers, dabs, and more. With batch lab results for each product line, THF offers safe, easy access to hemp products for all to enjoy a more natural healing lifestyle. The Hemp Farmacy is part of Hempleton's network of locally managed farms and industry leaders. They strive to bring customers top quality, fresh product, that is often sourced within a few hours of where the products are sold.

2. East Coast Genetics, LLC ("ECG") is a large-scale hemp genetics company dedicated to providing licensed hemp growers with superior quality, high-CBD strains. Founded in 2016, ECG obtained the sole distribution rights on the Eastern US seaboard for the trademarked Cherry Wine strain. ECG's genetics team has since isolated the top-performing Cherry Wine phenotypes. Additionally, new high-performing strains, including Sweetened & Franklin Otto, BaOx, and T1, have been added to ECG's genetics library. Each strain undergoes variety trials at both their indoor facility and outdoors at The NC Hemp Farm Research & Innovation Campus located in Wallace, NC. All strains are evaluated on plant structure, cannabinoid content, flowering cycles, and pest resistance. ECG believes that providing research-backed genetics sets them apart from the competition. Together with their network of distributors in NC and VA, ECG prides themselves on providing organically grown, reliable strains guaranteed to ensure the grower the highest CBD yields with natural resistance to pests and mold.

3. The NC Hemp Farm Research and Innovation Campus was originally built as an agritourism farm. With the introduction of hemp into the NC landscape in 2016, Hempleton transitioned the property into an education space for newly licensed hemp farmers. The farm is now the primary grow site for Hempleton and its' partners to try new genetics, planting styles, fertilizer regiments, and products. The information generated from the research campus is shared with farmers throughout NC, so others may learn from the research conducted by HIG. The research campus holds public events and demonstrates hemp trials on the farm. This campus is used to help educate farmers throughout the state about hemp, as well as how to incorporate hemp into their farms. With three primary categories of hemp including grain/seed, fiber, and high-CBD varieties, farmers can ask questions and see what category fits their farm operations.

4. New River Distilling Company ("NRD") is Hempleton's most recent partnership and the final piece in creating vertical integration within HIG. New River Distilling Co. founders, Daniel Meehan and Kiever Hunter, use a specialized extraction to isolate terpenes from hops, allowing brewers to create a more flavorful beer with less waste. Their proprietary method will now be used to extract various terpenes and cannabinoids from hemp provided by Hempleton. These terpene extractions are available to brewers and enable the addition of hemp's flavor and scent profiles to beer. This partnership marks the entrance of hemp extracts into the beverage industry and offers a new avenue for farmers to sell their crops. New River Distilling Co. additionally offers extraction of other botanicals (like citrus) to create specialized terpene formulations as well as toll charging extraction services for other hemp companies and farmers.

5. Hope Hemp Extracts is the premier product line at each of 8 Hemp Farmacy locations. The brand was conceptualized to support the local farming industry in NC and launched its first subsidiary, "Carolina's Hope," in 2016. Since then, "Tennessee's Hope" and "Arizona's Hope" have launched, each supported by the respective state's local hemp farmers. With plans for expansion into New Jersey and Florida, Hope Hemp Extracts is poised to be national leader in the hemp industry.

6. Hempleton's medical partner, Integrated Hemp Solutions ("IHS"), takes a unique approach to the clinical research, product development and sales of cannabidiol (CBD). The company's hemp-derived CBD products are clinically tested and trusted by doctors and patients to treat a growing list of conditions, providing a safe alternative to dangerously addictive opioids. Working with its partners at Integrated Pain Solutions, IHS treats thousands of patients using CBD therapy and tracks their progress on a regular basis. IHS provides a safe, convenient and informative way for patients to better understand their treatment options and procure the proper CBD therapy for their specific conditions.

For more information, visit: https://www.hempleton.com

Media Contact: Investor Contact:

Justin Hamilton Justin Kulik

Hempleton Investment Group, Inc. Radius, Inc.

justin@hempleton.com jk@consultradius.com

Contact: sean@betweendandelions.com

