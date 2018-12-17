BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) announced today that it has appointed Guang Yang as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This appointment follows Mr. Yang's appointment as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors on November 30, 2018. Mr. Yang will succeed Steve Belgrad as CEO.

Bob Chersi, BrightSphere's Lead Independent Director, said: "The Board is delighted that Guang has agreed to lead BrightSphere as CEO. Guang brings an exceptional understanding of the asset management industry in the United States and globally, contributes an extensive network of key relationships in strategic growth markets where BrightSphere is underrepresented, and importantly combines an external perspective with an in-depth knowledge of BrightSphere. The Board looks forward to working with Guang to drive the Company's long-term success." Mr. Chersi added, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Steve for his important contributions to our business since he joined in 2011, including positioning BrightSphere for a successful public offering, as well as executing on our business strategy and rebranding."

"I am excited at the opportunity to lead BrightSphere," said Mr. Yang. "We have a family of world-class Affiliates and I look forward to working closely with all of them to support their growth and continued development."

Mr. Yang's experience in asset management spans nearly two decades, including a long and distinguished tenure at Franklin Templeton as Executive Vice President of Franklin Templeton Global Equities and Chairman of Franklin Templeton China. Mr. Yang was a member of the BrightSphere Board from May 2017 to September 2018; he rejoined the BrightSphere Board and was appointed Executive Chairman in November 2018. He holds a B.S. from the University of Science and Technology of China, a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Australian National University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Dr. Yang is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

