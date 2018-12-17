Growth creates a size imperative. The Sadara megaproject, which was completed in Jubail in Saudi Arabia in the autumn of 2017, marks an additional milestone in the global chemical boom. By making a USD 20 billion investment, the project partners Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemicals have positioned themselves to exploit the increasing demand for chemicals. According to market research estimates, the annual increase in demand for chemical products over the next 20 years will be in the 4 - 4.5% range.

In response, chemical companies continue to invest and to some extent the size of the investments is also increasing. The oil company Saudi Aramco in partnership with the plastics manufacturer Sabic intends to build an oiltochemical complex in the next few years at a cost of USD 20 billion Together with the French energy company Total, the Saudi industry leader is planning to spend USD 5 billion on construction of an ethylenepropylene plant. Adnoc, the Abu Dhabi state oil company, has announced plans to increase its petrochemical production capacity by a factor of three to 11.4 million metric tonnes by the year 2025.

However, the launch of spectacular projects is not limited to the Middle East. The shale gas boom in the US has generated demand for new petrochemical projects. Four new ethane crackers were completed in 2017 alone. Four additional crackers are currently under construction and scheduled to begin operating in 2019. A second wave of investment is already underway. The feasibility of building five more crackers is currently being assessed. The American Chemical Council estimates that annual capital spending by US chemical companies will increase from USD 40 billion in 2016 to USD 58.6 billion in 2021. In February, the Council listed 294 current projects with a total value of USD 179 billion.

Capital expenditure on production expansion and new plants and equipment increased in the European chemical industry as well last year. According to estimates published by the European chemical trade association Cefic, capital spending in the global chemical industry increased more than threefold between 2005 and 2015. Excluding the Middle East for which no data is available, capital spending in the chemicalproducing countries rose to 170 billion euros in 2015. Capital spending by German chemical producers was roughly 16 billion euros in 2017.

Raw material demand to support existing and new production capacity produces a followon effect. Further investment will be needed in the oil & gas sector. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2040, petrochemicals will replace the fuel sector as the main force driving global demand for crude oil. Daily demand in the chemical industry will reach 15.7 million barrels, 47% higher ...

