

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from U.S. Futures Index implies that the market is set to open in the red on Monday. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Housing Market Index are closely watched by traders.



The U.S Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Asian shares closed positive, while European shares are trading in a negative territory.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 80.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 6.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 17.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The Dow plunged 496.87 points or 2 percent to 24,100.51, the Nasdaq nosedived 159.67 points or 2.3 percent to 6,910.67 and the S&P 500 plummeted 50.59 points or 1.9 percent to 2,599.95.



On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Survey for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 21.0, down from 23.3 a month ago.



Housing Market Index for December will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 61, versus 60 in November.



Treasury International Capital data that track the flows of financial instruments into and out of the United States will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Foreign Demand for long term U.S. Securities were $30.8 billion.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday. Chinese shares ended slightly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 4.23 points or 0.2 percent to 2,597.97, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished just below the unchanged line at 26,087.98.



Japanese shares ended notably higher. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 132.05 points or 0.6 percent to 21,506.88. The broader Topix Index closed 0.1 percent higher at 1,594.20.



Australian markets posted strong gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 56.30 points or 1 percent to finish at 5,658.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 54.10 points or 1 percent at 5,732.90.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 37.05 points or 0.77 percent, while DAX of Germany is losing 75.53 points or 0.68 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 37.93 points or 0.55 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 85.69 points or 0.99 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is losing 0.68 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX