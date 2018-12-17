The US Market for ADHD is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.01% for a Study Period of 2016-2027: DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. ADHD is a group of behaviours. It is also called as attention deficit disorder (ADD). Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a behavioural disorder that includes symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness. The subtype-specific diagnosed prevalence of ADHD is divided into the following types: Inattentive; Hyperactive/impulsive; combined.

The estimated prevalence of diagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder increased significantly between 1997 and 2016. It has also been observed that the prevalence in children varied between 7.7% - 13.5%. The estimates suggest the highest diagnosed prevalence of combined type of ADHD is in the United States.

The boys are diagnosed with ADHD more often than girls; and adult males are diagnosed more often than adult females. Among the European countries, France had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of ADHD with 2,376,591 cases, followed by Italy which had diagnosed prevalent population of 1,759,579 in 2016. On the other hand, Germany had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of 921,455 in 2016. Japan had 3,122,705 diagnosed prevalent cases of ADHD in 2016. As per the country analysis, the US has the highest number of cases, followed by Japan and other European countries.

Moving onto market outlook the total market size for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder was USD 15,094 Million in 2016. DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the market is expected to show positive growth. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 2.01% for a study period of 2016-2027. KP-484 (KemPharm) and KP-415 (KemPharm) are expected to hold the largest market share after their launch in the market in 2020 followed by the SPN-812 and SPN-810 (Supernus Pharmaceuticals) with expected launch in 2021.

The report covers descriptive overview of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, explaining its causes and the currently available therapies. The report provides an insight into the epidemiology of the disease and its treatment in the 7 MM, covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan. The report is a comprehensive account of both the current and emerging therapies, assessing the impact of new therapies on the current treatment landscape. The report also reviews the detailed global historical and forecasted Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market including the drug outreach in 7 MM. The report helps in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market.

Companies covered

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm

And many others

Drugs covered

KP-484 KP-415 SPN-812 SPN-810

And many others

Key topics covered

1. Key Insights

2. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Overview at a Glance

3. Disease Background and Overview: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of ADHD

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Japan

6. Treatment

7. Treatment Guidelines on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

8. United States Guideline on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

9. European Guideline on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

10. Japan Guideline on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

11. Unmet Needs

12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Vyvanse: Shire

12.1.1. Drug Description

12.1.2. Mechanism of action

12.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

12.1.4. Product Development Activities

12.1.5. Advantages & Disadvantages

12.1.6. Safety and Efficacy

12.1.7. Product Profile

12.2. Mydayis: Shire

12.3. Daytrana: Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

12.4. Adzenys: Neos Therapeutics

12.5. Cotempla XR-ODT: Neos Therapeutics

12.6. Aptensio XR: Rhodes Pharmaceuticals

12.7. Dyanavel XR: Tris Pharma

12.8. Jornay: Highland Therapeutics

13. Emerging Drugs

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. SPN-812: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

13.3. SPN-810: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

13.4. AEVI-001/ AEVI-004: Aevi Genomic Medicine

13.5. Dasotraline (SEP-225289): Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

13.6. Eltoprazine: Amarantus Bioscience (Elto Pharma)

13.7. KP415: Kempharm Inc.

13.8. KP484: KemPharm Inc.

13.9. NLS-1: NLS Pharma

14. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: 7 Major Market Analysis

15. The United States Market Outlook

16. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

17. Japan: Market Outlook

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight

