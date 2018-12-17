Flanders Public Transport Operator De Lijn Selects Conduent Transportation to Deploy Next-generation Fare Collection System

LONDON, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of Europe's largest regional implementations of a fare collection system supporting payment by contactless bank cards and one of the first account-based ticketing implementations of this scale on a regional level in the world

Conduent Transportation, a business unit of digital interactions company Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), has been selected by Flemish public transport operator De Lijn to install a next-generation fare collection system across the Flanders region of Belgium. Conduent will deploy its advanced, digitally powered ATLAS fare collection system, as well as operate the system on behalf of De Lijn, for a period of 10 years.

The new system will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will enable the use of contactless public transport operator payment cards and bank cards based on the cEMV (contactless Europay, MasterCard and Visa), aggregated pay-as-you-go transit model 2. It will be one of Europe's largest regional implementations of a fare collection system supporting the acceptance of contactless bank cards as a means of payment.

The second phase of the project will provide one of the first account-based ticketing implementations of this scale on a regional level in the world. With account-based ticketing (ABT), the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. ABT enables a range of devices or media to be linked via the cloud to the passenger's account in the back office.

A future phase of the platform will support mobility-as-a-service with the integration of various mobility providers such as car-sharing, bike hire and taxis.

"Conduent's digitally powered fare collection system will bring the latest digital interaction technology to the entire Flanders region," said De Lijn Director-General Roger Kesteloot. "By the time both phases are implemented, Flanders will have one of the most advanced fare collection systems in the world to benefit the millions of passengers that use our services each year."

The contract involves the deployment of 10,000 terminals on buses and trams across Flanders.

"Our innovative, digitally powered fare collection system enables public transport operators like De Lijn to easily benefit from the latest in technology with less capital expenditure," said Mick Slattery, CEO, Conduent Transportation. "We will install all the technology and manage the entire process for De Lijn."

The new Conduent fare collection system will be rolled out with cEMV as a first milestone by the end of 2019, followed by ABT by mid-2020.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions - including electronic toll collection, parking management, and advanced transit and safety systems - that offer automated, analytics-based and personalised services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

