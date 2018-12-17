

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation slowed in November, data from the Statistical Office Of The Slovak Republic.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 2.0 percent annually in November, after rising 2.5 percent in October.



The latest HICP inflation rate was the lowest since December 2017, when it was at the same level.



Month-on-month, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price inflation in November slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent, and the core inflation eased to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX