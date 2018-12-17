Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures first order from enercity Erneuerbare GmbH in Germany

Hamburg, 17 December 2018

Vestas has received a 33 MW order from German municipal utility enercity Erneuerbare GmbH, a subsidiary of Hannover-based utility enercity AG, for the Klettwitz III B.A. 2.2 project located in Klettwitz in the Brandenburg region in eastern Germany. The project will comprise ten V117-3.3 MW turbines, which will be installed on a former coal surface mining area, making the project an example of the German energy market's rapid transformation from fossils to renewables.

"The Klettwitz III B.A. 2.2 is an extension of the existing Klettwitz park and will make a significant contribution to the German energy transition. When fully commissioned, it will produce around 95.000 MWh/y, which is enough to provide energy for around 30.000 households", says Ivo Grünhagen, CEO of enercity Erneuerbare GmbH.

The project builds on Vestas' extensive experience from previous projects in the Klettwitz region. Vestas' first wind turbines in the region were commissioned in 1999, and in 2014 the first repowering activities began, which at the time was one of the largest repowering projects in Germany.

"Our extensive local experience and project expertise has been key in winning this order with a new customer, and we are grateful for enercity placing their trust in our ability to build and execute this project flawlessly. Located on a former coal surface mining area, the wind park is a good example of how a former coal region can make the transition to taking a leading role for the expansion of renewable energy", says Jens Kück, Sales Director at Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. The project will feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Deliveries are scheduled for late 2019 and early 2020.





